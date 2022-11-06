The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
There are two types of waterspouts: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.