Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.