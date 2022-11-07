Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
There are two types of waterspouts: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.