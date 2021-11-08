Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
