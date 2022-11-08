Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
