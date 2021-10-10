Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.