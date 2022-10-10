Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
