Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.