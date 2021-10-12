 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News