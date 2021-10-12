Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.