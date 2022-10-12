 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

