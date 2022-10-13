Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
