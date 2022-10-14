Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.