Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
