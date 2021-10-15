 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

