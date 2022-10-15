The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
