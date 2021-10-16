Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.