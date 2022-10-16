The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
