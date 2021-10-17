 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

