Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

