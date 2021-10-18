Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 d…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Culpeper will see warm t…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.