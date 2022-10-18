 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

