Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.