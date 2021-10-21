Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Culpeper will see warm t…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We wil…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Winds should b…