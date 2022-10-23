Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
