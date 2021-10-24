Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.