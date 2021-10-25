Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Winds should b…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are i…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for …