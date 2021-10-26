 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News