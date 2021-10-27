Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
