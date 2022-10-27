Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drast…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…