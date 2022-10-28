Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
