Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
