Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
