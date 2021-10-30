Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be wa…
California, in one of its worst droughts in modern history, was hit by fierce storms. But a lot more wet weather is needed to fix the state's water woes.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Perio…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper …