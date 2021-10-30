Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.