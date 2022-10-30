 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert