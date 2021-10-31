Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
