Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.