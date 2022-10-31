 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

