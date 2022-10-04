Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.