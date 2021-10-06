Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.