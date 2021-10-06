 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

