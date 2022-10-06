Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.