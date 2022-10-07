Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 6:00 PM EDT until SAT 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.