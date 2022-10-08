 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

