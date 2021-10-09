Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.