Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.