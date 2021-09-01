 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until WED 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News