Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.