Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 deg…