Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph.