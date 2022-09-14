 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

