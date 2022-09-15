Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Culpeper: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. …
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperat…