Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

