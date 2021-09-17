Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.