The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
For the drive home in Culpeper: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 deg…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperat…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degree…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area …