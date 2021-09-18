The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
